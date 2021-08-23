Rams run low on healthy running backs as season approaches

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are running low on healthy running backs before the regular season has started. And even though Darrell Henderson’s new thumb injury doesn’t appear to be serious, the Rams must decide soon whether they’re comfortable with the inexperienced depth behind him. Henderson left practice with a thumb injury that turned out to be a sprain. Henderson seems likely to be ready for the season opener, when he will be the Rams’ presumptive starter largely because he’s the only running back left on the roster who has carried the ball in an NFL game.