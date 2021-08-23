2 people injured after hit and run crash on South Circle Drive

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on South Circle Drive and Verde Drive.

CSPD responded to the incident at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say one vehicle was driving northbound on Circle Drive. The other vehicle was driving southbound on Circle Drive and turned left across oncoming traffic, causing a collision.

The occupants in the at-fault vehicle ran from the scene after both vehicles were disabled.

Police reported the two occupants who were driving southbound face serious injuries.

All lanes of traffic opened back up at 2:00 a.m.