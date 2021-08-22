The Week Ahead

News

Tonight: Staying mostly clear across central/southern Colorado through the overnight hours. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible across Baca and Prowers Counties till 8pm, gradually turning clear in the southeast as well. Low temperatures down to 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.

Monday: Waking up to sunny skies, helping temperatures push approximately 10 degrees above average once again. Hitting 91 in Colorado Springs and 97 in Pueblo. Increasing clouds during the afternoon hours with very isolated showers possible in the mountains and along the I-25 corridor. Expect most folks to stay dry through the day.

Extended: Hot and dry conditions for Tuesday with little to no chance of precipitation. Wednesday/Thursday afternoon scattered afternoon showers with temperatures cooling slightly, back into the 80s and low 90s.

