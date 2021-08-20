Trail Ridge Road reopens following whiteout conditions and ice buildup

News

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park reopened Trail Ridge Road after it closed early Friday morning due to whiteout conditions and ice buildup.

According to RMNP, there was new snow overnight in the area. Trail Ridge Rd. closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side.

Around 12 p.m., park officials reopened the road, as long as weather and conditions permit.

Old Fall River Road is still closed due to conditions.

For updates, click here. or call Trail Ridge Rd. Status Phone at (970)-586-1222.