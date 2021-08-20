Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim found dead in Eastern Pueblo County

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man found dead in Eastern Pueblo County.

Tuesday, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body found near 62nd Lane. At the scene, police found a deceased man.

Friday, the Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Raymond Terry Ray. Preliminary autopsy results indicate his death to be a suspected homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.