Pine Creek is among the toughest teams in Colorado

Last season, Pine Creek was hit as hard as any team by Covid-19. they played only 4 regular season games thanks to a Covid outbreak. Their head coach, Todd Miller, was quarantined late last season. They also played a 5A schedule. Despite all of that, they still managed to make the playoffs.

"It really taught you want to do when you’re backed into a corner, when your backs against the wall," says right tackle Ty Deppe. "It taught you how to fight. It really taught you how to play hard, and not give up, even when the odds are stacked against you."

"It shows that we have grit as a team, and we were able to push through things that almost no other generation had to do," tight end/ defensive end Braden Kramer says. "One week, we wouldn’t have JV, the next we wouldn’t have half of our varsity. Being able to push through all that just showed a lot about everyone."

Not many starters are back for the Eagles, and they're flying under the radar. But the players are fine with it.

"We’re going to surprise a lot of teams," quarterback Josiah Roy says. "We are being overlooked. I don’t mind it. We’re going to surprise a lot of people."

Pine Creek opens the season with a tough road matchup against Pueblo West.