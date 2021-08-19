The Vista Ridge football team is going to be lit in 2021

News

There's fast and then there's Vista Ridge fast. The Wolves come into the season with one of the most exciting offenses in the state, "We definitely have the best receiving corps in the state. I think they do a great job of working with me, we are all on the same page, and my offensive line. We know the offense. We know the ins and outs of it, and we all just go a great job," says Vista Ridge quarterback, Brayden Dorman.

The Wolves are led by quarterback Brayden Dorman, a certified rock star. He's being recruited by some of the best college programs. He spent his summer visiting schools like Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU and many more, “I just wouldn’t be in this position without my coaches and my teammates. For me to be able to experience that, I get a lot of praise from all of my guys, but at the end of the day it’s all because of them,” says Dorman.

Dorman says he can't do it without his teammates, and he's got quite a good team around him. Most of last year's starters are back. And his receivers are committed, "I have trust in all the receivers. All the receivers would definitely go out and catch the ball," says Vista Ridge wide receiver, Kyshawn Bridges. It's easy for the defense to get overlooked, but practicing against the offense every day is making them better. They play with a chip on their shoulders, says Vista Ridge safety, Isaiah Garcia. Xavier Cisneros adds, "I think we’re really prepared for whoever we’re going to go against. We’re going to make a name for ourselves, and we’re just gonna do what we do on defense. If we have to hit them in their mouths, we’re gonna hit him in their mouths."

The standards are high, "I definitely see us making it far into the playoffs, even a state championship," says Dorman.