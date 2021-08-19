Government shelling of north Syria kills 5, mostly children

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government forces have shelled a northwestern village, killing five people, most of them children. Thursday’s selling of the village of Belshoun killed one women, three of her children and another child. That’s according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor. The Syrian civil defense, also known as White Helmets, which is active in opposition-held areas, confirmed the deaths. It added that it took three hours to recover the bodies from under the rubble. Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire deal was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March last year.