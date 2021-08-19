Federal election officials want answers from Rep. Lauren Boebert after campaign money used for personal expenses

News

RIFLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Federal election officials a pressing Congressman Lauren's Boebert for answers after she used $6,000 in campaign funds for personal use.

A spokesperson for the Southern Colorado lawmaker tells 13 Investigates the expenses were made in error and have been reimbursed.

On Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission sent a seven-page letter to Boebert's campaign treasurer demanding answers about those personal expenses and a surplus in campaign money totaling over $50,000.

FEC officials are requesting more information about a total of $6,000 in personal Venmo payments made in May and June of this year.

The letter notes federal campaign money cannot be used by officials or a candidate for anything "that would exist irrespective of the candidate's campaign or duties as a federal officeholder.”

According to her spokesperson, the freshman Congresswoman reimbursed the money in full when her team caught the error. It's not clear who received the Venmo payments or what purpose they were for.

13 Investigates was told the reimbursement would be included in her third-quarter campaign finance reports.

The letter sent by election officials also indicates Boebert's campaign received more than $50,000 in excess donations. Federal law caps how much individuals and committees can donate to a candidate and requires those funds to be reimbursed if the caps are exceeded.

Boerbert's spokesperson said any excess donations would be refunded to comply with the law.

The FEC told Boebert's campaign it must respond by September 21, or it could result in an audit and enforcement action.

Her spokesperson tells 13 Investigates they will respond by the deadline.