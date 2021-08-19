False alarm at Pueblo Chemical Depot frightens neighbors
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chemical Depot accidentally played the wrong message during a weekly alarm test.
According to officials, the message played to residents in the area said, "this is not a drill, an accident happened at the Pueblo Chemical Depot. Please go inside."
A neighbor called KRDO just before 12:20 p.m. concerned about whether or not an accident actually occurred.
Chemical Depot officials told KRDO this was a false alarm, no accident happened. A spokesperson said it was a weekly routine test and an employee accidentally played the wrong message.
HA HA like when they played the wrong tape in CS in 1971 and started warning everyone of an imminent nuclear attack??
https://www.history.com/news/america-was-once-tricked-into-believing-nuclear-war-had-begun