False alarm at Pueblo Chemical Depot frightens neighbors

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chemical Depot accidentally played the wrong message during a weekly alarm test.

According to officials, the message played to residents in the area said, "this is not a drill, an accident happened at the Pueblo Chemical Depot. Please go inside."

A neighbor called KRDO just before 12:20 p.m. concerned about whether or not an accident actually occurred.

Chemical Depot officials told KRDO this was a false alarm, no accident happened. A spokesperson said it was a weekly routine test and an employee accidentally played the wrong message.