The Fountain Fort Carson football team is eager for the season to begin

News

You can tell by the look in their eyes that the Trojans can't wait for the season to kickoff, "I tell you it's just a ticking clock for us right now. Everyday we come to practice knowing that it's a day closer to just going against another team and dominating," says Fountain Fort Carson linebacker, Tai Faavae. "It's gonna be fun and lit. I already know that for a fact, says Fountain Fort Carson tight end, Jesiah Stevens-Silva. My blood is rushing right now. I still think about it, I know about the scrimmages coming up but that first game is everything for me."

They been giving it their all in pre-season practices, "We've always been kinda of the hunter sort of speak chasing other programs and trying to get ourselves to that. You have a great season like we did last year and now you become the hunted. You're the target for everybody," says Fountain Fort Carson head coach, Jake Novonty. Faavae added, "You can't be coming out here soft and then go into games being soft. We have to be great." "We don't get hit, we do the hitting that's all I know," says Stevens-Silva.

All I know is judging from their dancing, football is part of their summer fun, "We're out here dancing keeping the energy lively. We have to have everyone pumped up, we can't have a sad day of practice," says Stevens-Silva. "We just keep on dancing and you know it's a countdown right now to the first game. Really looking forward to that, it's gonna be fun," says Faavae.