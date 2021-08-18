Man catches suspect trying to steal a package from his neighbor

News

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man chased down and managed to catch a suspect trying to steal his neighbor's package.

Tuesday night, Eric Schmidt said he saw someone take a package off of his neighbor's doorstep.

He followed the suspect for about a block before confronting him. Schmidt told the man he watched him take the package and walk through the alley. He then told the suspect he could either give him the package or he'd call the police.

The whole incident was captured on Schmidt's security camera.

He was able to get the package and return it to his neighbor.