Man arrested after assaulting Colorado Springs AMR staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man accused of stealing a moped then attacking American Medical Response staff.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of E. Monument St. at 1:24 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers found a man in possession of a stolen moped in the area. While speaking to the man, he began experiencing a medical emergency and fell to the ground. Officers administered Narcan and requested medical personnel.

As he was being transported to a hospital, the man woke up in the back of the ambulance and assaulted AMR staff.

Despite the attack, AMR managed to transport him to the hospital safely where he was medically evaluated then taken to the Criminal Justice Center.

Police later identified the suspect as Michael Trujillo.