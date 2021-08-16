Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:56 PM

Redistricting commission to hold hearings in southern Colorado this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission announced it will hold public hearings this week across Southern Colorado.

The meetings will allow residents to testify about their communities and communicate directly with the committee, both in-person and remotely. Those who would like to speak at the meetings are asked to RSVP.

They will take place at the following places, according to a release from the redistricting commission:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Highlands Ranch
    Ranch View Middle School 
    Cafeteria
    1731 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy
    Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
     
  • Friday, Aug. 20 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodland Park
    Ute Pass Culture Center
    Main Room
    210 E. Midland
    Woodland Park, CO 80863
     
  • Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Pueblo
    Colorado State University - Pueblo
    Occhiato Student Center Ballroom
    2200 Bonforte Blvd.
    Pueblo, CO 81001
     
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Cañon City
    Pueblo Community College - Fremont Campus
    Student Commons
    51320 W. Highway 50
    Cañon City, CO 81212
     
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:00 p.m. in Buena Vista
    Buena Vista High School
    Gymnasium
    559 S. Railroad St.
    Buena Vista, CO 81211
Local News / Politics / Video

Jackie Gold

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content