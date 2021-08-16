Redistricting commission to hold hearings in southern Colorado this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission announced it will hold public hearings this week across Southern Colorado.
The meetings will allow residents to testify about their communities and communicate directly with the committee, both in-person and remotely. Those who would like to speak at the meetings are asked to RSVP.
They will take place at the following places, according to a release from the redistricting commission:
- Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Highlands Ranch
Ranch View Middle School
Cafeteria
1731 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
- Friday, Aug. 20 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodland Park
Ute Pass Culture Center
Main Room
210 E. Midland
Woodland Park, CO 80863
- Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Pueblo
Colorado State University - Pueblo
Occhiato Student Center Ballroom
2200 Bonforte Blvd.
Pueblo, CO 81001
- Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Cañon City
Pueblo Community College - Fremont Campus
Student Commons
51320 W. Highway 50
Cañon City, CO 81212
- Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:00 p.m. in Buena Vista
Buena Vista High School
Gymnasium
559 S. Railroad St.
Buena Vista, CO 81211
