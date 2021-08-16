Redistricting commission to hold hearings in southern Colorado this week

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission announced it will hold public hearings this week across Southern Colorado.

The meetings will allow residents to testify about their communities and communicate directly with the committee, both in-person and remotely. Those who would like to speak at the meetings are asked to RSVP.

They will take place at the following places, according to a release from the redistricting commission: