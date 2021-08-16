Purple Heart awarded to retired 1st Sergeant Reginald Barrett

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, retired First Sergeant Reginald Barrett was awarded the United States Armed Forces' oldest award, the Purple Heart.

Barrett served 27 years in the army, completing three tours in operation in Iraqi Freedom.

During his military career, he earned the Iraq Campaign Medal with five campaign stars, a Bronze Star, and Several Army Commendation Medals.

He worked with both infantry and artillery units and was regularly exposed to improvised explosive devices. During one of those IEDs, Barret sustained a traumatic brain injury. Despite the injury, he continued.

Reflecting on Monday's Purple Heart Award ceremony, Barrett said he was glad he can show other wounded soldiers to not be afraid to discuss their injuries, physical and invisible.

"To me this is everything," said Barret. "I can let others know my invisible injuries are real. A traumatic brain injury is real, a lot of soldiers are suffering from it."

Congressman Doug Lamborn attended the event and said it's important to honor those who sacrificed for their country.

Lamborn also had the honor of pinning Barrett during the Purple Heart Award ceremony.