Giving O-Line Love to The Monument Moving Company

News

"They don't call us the Monument Moving Company for nothing," says Palmer Ridge left tackle, Connor Jones. They don't call the Palmer Ridge offensive line the Monument Moving Company for nothing because they love to move people, says Palmer Ridge head coach, Mike Armentrout. "You know we have a lot of returns back but also a lot of people movers. Very excited for really our offense as a whole." Palmer Ridge left guard, Alec Falk adds, "It's like you have full control over that person. Almost lifting them up and putting them up on the ground. You're almost like who saw that? That was awesome."

During some awesome moments in a game last season is where the Monument moving company was born, "You know we just opened up this amazing hole. It was like you could literally drive a semi-truck through it. People use that as a phrase but that is no exaggeration. A coach just randomly put Monument Moving Company in a hashtag and it became this whole big thing," says Jones. Falk recalls, "One of the announcers called us the Monument Moving Company out of no where and it stuck," says Falk. "Now here we are we have our own little Twitter page and own Instragram page. Yeah it's kinda of cool," says Jones.