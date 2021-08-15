Scattered Evening Thunderstorms Tonight

News

Tonight: A line of thunderstorms passed through Colorado Springs early this afternoon producing small hail, brief heavy rain and lightning. Currently the majority of storms are south and east of Colorado Springs. Expect these storms to pass over the HWY 50 corridor between 5-8pm before gradually dying off before midnight. Colorado Springs could still see a few showers and weak thunderstorms that pop out of the Rampart Range. Gradually turning clear across the state with low temperatures to 57 degrees in Colorado Springs and 61 in Pueblo.

Monday: Mostly sunny to start the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Don't be surprised to notice an increase in haze as northwesterly winds have been pushing smoke plums our way from the pacific northwest. High temperatures to 87 degrees in Colorado Springs and 92 in Pueblo. Isolated showers are possible in central Colorado, but most of the storms will fire up south of HWY 50.

Extended: Daily afternoon scattered showers are possible through the midweek forecast. A cold front will drop through the state Wednesday night, bringing cooler temperatures and increased precipitation chances for Thursday.

