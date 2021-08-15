Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old

News

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl, Audra Hadrath. She's 5'4", has blonde hair with hazel eyes, and weighs about 119 pounds.

Hadrath was last seen in the 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction, however, it's believed she's in the Denver Metro area.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation believes she is with Teresa Ochoa, also known as Toby, possibly in a 1999 Green Toyota 4Runner, with Colorado license plate AFQS92.