Thunderstorms Likely Tomorrow

News

Tonight: It's possible a few showers will exit the mountains tonight, bringing brief isolated rain to El Paso County. But expect the majority of folks to stay dry with any precipitation dying off after 10pm. Partly cloudy skies with low temperatures to 59 degrees in Colorado Springs and 61 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Morning sunshine with widespread showers and thunderstorms developing across the Rampart Range and Palmer Divide by noon. The precipitation will move southeast through the day with the potential for a few strong to severe storms across the eastern plains. High temperatures to 85 degrees in Colorado Springs and 92 in Pueblo.

Extended: A high pressure ridge will remain in place through the first half of next week. Bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms to the region Monday and Tuesday. Northerly winds will also transport haze back into central Colorado, so don't be surprised to see areas of smoke return. A large low pressure system is looking to track across the northern Rockies by Wednesday night. Bringing cooler temperatures and steady rain chances for Wednesday/Thursday.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.