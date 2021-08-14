Car ditched over cliff in Manitou Springs

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado State Patrol says a car ditched over the side of a cliff in Manitou Springs was empty, and no one was harmed.

At 1PM Saturday, Manitou Fire and Search and Rescue crews were called to the scene on Cave of the Winds Road after a nearby worker witnessed a small red car ditched over a cliff. The worker recalled to Manitou officials that they heard a loud boom.

State Patrol Officer Joe Newcomb says no one was found in or around the vehicle. It's believed someone was living out of the car.