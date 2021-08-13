Children’s Hospital Of Colorado requires team members to be vaccinated

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Children's Hospital of Colorado is now requiring all of its team members to be vaccinated.

The hospital said the requirement is in response to the rise of COVID-19 in children. Throughout the course of the pandemic, more than 4,000,000 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of now, 80% of Children's Hospital patients are still ineligible for vaccination.

In El Paso County, over 330,000 people have been vaccinated, but only 7% are kids ages 12 to 17.

The Children's Hospital declined to speak with us on camera but sent us this statement from CEO Jena Hausmann.