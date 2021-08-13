Children’s Hospital Of Colorado requires team members to be vaccinated
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Children's Hospital of Colorado is now requiring all of its team members to be vaccinated.
The hospital said the requirement is in response to the rise of COVID-19 in children. Throughout the course of the pandemic, more than 4,000,000 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of now, 80% of Children's Hospital patients are still ineligible for vaccination.
In El Paso County, over 330,000 people have been vaccinated, but only 7% are kids ages 12 to 17.
The Children's Hospital declined to speak with us on camera but sent us this statement from CEO Jena Hausmann.
"As the primary provider of specialized care for children in our 7-state region, Children’s Hospital Colorado takes our responsibility very seriously. Vaccines are essential in the fight against COVID-19, and essential in providing safe care to our community. This decision affirms our commitment to the safety and care for our team members and for those we serve"Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Colorado.
