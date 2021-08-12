TikTok creator makes hype video for Colorado Springs Fire Department

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A videographer, photographer, and TikTok creator filmed two videos highlighting the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Kara Lewis is based in Los Angeles, California and has 1.2 million followers on TikTok. She's known for reaching out to individuals, ranging from professional athletes to strangers, asking if she can create a video for them. The results tend to impress the subject of her videos.

While in the Pikes Peak area, Lewis walked up to CSFD and asked to record them in action.

Guided by officials, Lewis filmed the firefighters in training working in stairwells, climbing up ladders into a smoke-filled building, and using the hose.





She was even given the chance to suit up herself and force open a door.

As of Thursday evening, her first video with CSFD has more than 4 million views. The TikTok showing the edited video of CSFD has more than 800,000 views.

Watch the first video here, watch the second video here.