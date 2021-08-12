Fewer than 125 red flag petitions filed in Colorado within first year of law

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A report released by the Colorado Attorney General's Office looked at the first year of the state's Violence Protection Act.

The law allows a court to temporarily stop people from buying firearms if they are found to be a threat to themselves or others. Law enforcement, households, or family members can file a flag petition. From there, a judge can either issue or deny it.

Attorney General Phil Weiser told 9News the red flag law is working as planned and is a system that protects people in trouble.

"The Red Flag Law is working as we envisioned it. It is a tool that primarily is being used by law enforcement to save lives," Weiser told 9News. "We want this to be a system that protects people who are really in trouble."

Within the law's first year, the Attorney General's office says fewer than 125 red flag petitions were filed.

Of the petitions filed by law enforcement, 85% that sought a year-long Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) were granted. Only 15% of petitions filed by family members or roommates were granted.

Of the 100 petitions filed since January of 2020, there have been four confirmed cases of the law being abused.

According to 9News, Susan Holmes filed a red flag petition against a Colorado State University police officer who fatally shot her son. Holmes was charged with perjury, and a mistrial was declared in her perjury trial last week.

People who opposed the law worried law enforcement would face danger when trying to remove firearms from people. Weiser, however, told 9News that hasn't happened so far.

Read the full report here.