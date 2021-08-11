Moreno’s Muscles: A local baseball coach and his fight against Muscular Dystrophy

News

"I found out at the Children's Hospital four days before my 32nd birthday," says Mountain Lions baseball coach, Brian Moreno. His wife Amanda adds, "It was a really horrible day." When Brian Moreno was in his twenties he knew something was wrong, "When I was twenty I noticed that I didn't have as much muscle tone in my lower legs," says Brian Moreno. As Brian puts it he was chasing a diagnosis, "April 22nd 2014". That was the day he received some stunning news, "I never would have thought that they were going to tell me I had muscular dystrophy. It blew me away," says Brian Moreno. His wife Amanda says, "He actually called me on his way home. He just said that he was diagnosed and I said...I can't even hug you. I can't even be there for you,"

He was by himself when he learned that he has muscular dystrophy and he admits at times he has some honest thoughts, "Sometimes I think that I wish I didn't have muscular dystrophy but then part is like, if I never had it, I'd never know how strong I was and how strong my family is," says Brian Moreno.

His loving wife Amanda admires his incredible strength, "I find strength through his strength. He's a rock. Even if he gets weaker, he's still our rock," says Amanda Moreno.

What helps get through the day is coaching his sons Brayden and Luke in baseball and the support his receives, "Everybody I know that cares about me works really hard at trying to help me, my family," says Brian Moreno.

At times Brian has to use a bat as a cane, "I had to them, my boys, you know hey I'm gonna fall down now, so let's stand here and cry for a little bit, figure this thing out and then when I fall down just help me back up and we'll move forward," says Brian Moreno.

Getting back up and moving forward is all Brian wants to do because he knows that's all he can do, "Think about the bright side of what I'm still able to do. How long I was able to have a normal childhood. Just think about all the great things that you can still do. It could have been way worse. It could be way worse. It may get way worse. So just kind of enjoy the opportunity and what you have now," says Brian Moreno.

To donate to Moreno's muscles, click the link below.

https://mda.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.participant&participantID=37847&referrer=bfiphppage