KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

This week’s featured pet is Flash. He has been at the Pueblo shelter for exactly one month today and we would love to get him into his new home this week. Flash was taken in by Animal Law Enforcement as a stray. While Flash seemed pretty shy for a German Shephard, he comes alive when it’s treat time! The behavioral team is recommending that he go to a home where he can get lots of exercise and mental stimulation. This would be a great pup to start training and he seems to want to please his master. Without knowing Flash’s history, our team recommends that he start off as only dog- he is extremely food possessive which can cause problems with his puppy peers. Flash’s adoption fee has been waived in an effort to get him out of the shelter and onto the second chapter of his life. You even get a free behavioral consult before adopting him! So, quick, hurry, don’t make haste, come today to see if Flash is your canine mate!

Want to know more about Flash? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.