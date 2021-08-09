Doherty graduate Haleigh Washington reacts to earning gold medal

News

First she was a 2-time volleyball player of the year, and a state champion at Doherty.

Then she was one of Penn State's greatest volleyball players, and a national champion.

Now, she's an Olympic gold medalist.

Haleigh Washington is a big reason the Americans claimed their first ever indoor volleyball Olympic gold medal.

"I can’t believe it’s real," Washington said. "I can’t believe… yeah, it’s pretty cool. To think the little knock-kneed, gangly girl that played volleyball, because she wasn’t allowed to play football, is now holding an Olympic gold medal blows my mind. That’s crazy. To be one of the first US women’s volleyball players to win gold medal indoors just adds an extra layer. We are paving the way for many more in the future. I don’t think this is the last one that USA women’s volleyball will ever win. I’m looking forward to many more."

Washington says she plans to compete in the 2024 Olympics to help the Americans defend their crown.