Air Quality Issues

Dense haze is laced across the entire state due westerly winds transporting smoke into Colorado from the California wildfires. Air Quality Alerts are in effect till 9am Sunday morning for the entire state. Prolonged exposure could cause respiratory symptoms especially to the more sensitive population. Regardless, it's best to limit your time outside. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight across the far eastern plains but the I-25 corridor will remain dry. Low temperatures down to 57 degrees in Colorado Springs and 59 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Latest model runs are hinting at the haze lingering around a bit longer than previously thought. Hazy skies are now likely through much of the day. As of now, no Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the afternoon hours, but I'd say it's just a matter of time till they're posted. No chance of precipitation in central/southern Colorado with high temperatures to 92 degrees in Colorado Springs and 98 in Pueblo.

Extended: The smoke could very well stick around into the first half of next week. High temperatures warming near record highs on Monday with a few hit or miss showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

