Sister duo from Colorado represents Team USA at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado athlete is coming back home with an Olympic medal in hand and a drive to win gold next time.

Adeline Gray won silver on August 2, when she fell short 7-3 to Germany's Aline Rotter Focken in the 76-kilogram women's freestyle wrestling final.

After finishing seventh at the 2016 Rio Games, Adeline bounced back with two more world titles and earned the number one spot at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While she's happy with winning silver, Adeline said the gold medal is what she's been chasing her entire career.

Her goal was to join Helen Maroulis as the second Team USA's women's wrestling Olympic gold medalist.

The five-time world champion has been wrestling since she was a little girl. A Denver native and now Colorado Spring resident, she spent the past few years preparing and training at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center alongside her younger sister, Geneva Gray.

Geneva, 28, told KRDO she's always admired her sister's passion and tenacity for wrestling. When she found out Adeline wanted her to be her coach, she couldn't be happier.

However, with COVID precautions and restrictions, there was a chance Geneva wouldn't be able to be alongside Adeline in Tokyo. In July, though, she got the news she'd be able to see her sister's hard work in action.

After finishing seventh at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, she bounced back to win two more world titles and earn the No. 1 seed at the Tokyo Olympics. Her wish was to join Helen Maroulis as the only two U.S. women’s wrestling Olympic gold medalists but fell just one medal short of that feat.

Geneva explained Adeline is more than just her medals and trophies, she's an inspiration and a voice for women in sports.

Growing up, she said Adeline was a huge influence on her. Now, Geneva says her sister wants to inspire the next generation of women's wrestlers and athletes in general. She wants to see women fight through the stereotypes, the negativity, and always find a win.