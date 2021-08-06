Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine unit coming to southeast Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is sending a COVID-19 clinic on wheels called Mobile Vax to Colorado Springs to help with the vaccine rollout.

"It's always good to have that option, that's the great part in this country, especially for the Hispanic community," said Raul Armando, a veteran and member of the Hispanic community.

According to state data, the Hispanic community makes up only about 8% of the over 300,000 people vaccinated in El Paso County. The Black community makes up an even smaller margin at about 5%.

Those numbers are an undeniably stark contrast to white people, who make up over 70% of total people vaccinated in El Paso County.

The Mobile Vax unit is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson brand vaccines. There, people can grab a shot whether it's your first or second dose.

Shots are free and do not require a photo i.d.

People in the southeast community say the biggest convenience is the clinic coming to them.

"By it being more accessible, you can just go somewhere less than a mile away," said Armando.

The clinic will be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 6th. It's located in front of the Durango Barber Shop on 3755 E Pikes Ave.