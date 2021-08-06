KRDO exclusive interview with former Denver Bronco QB Peyton Manning

News

CANTON, Ohio (KRDO) -- This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is inducting two classes, the 2020 and 2021 classes.

According to the NFL, there's a whopping 28 new members between the combined classes. Two of them were Denver Bronco players, former quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch.

KRDO's Sports Director Rob Namnoum is at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to cover the festivities and induction. Friday, Rob had the chance to speak to Manning one-on-one.

Manning, known as the Sheriff, the Caveman, and Peydirt, shared with Rob his excitement and how honored he feels to put on that yellow jacket.

Watch the full interview below:

https://youtu.be/bGkh3p4mrEs

Peyton Williams Manning was born on March 24, 1976. He attended and played for the University of Tennessee.

From there he was drafted to play for the Indianapolis Colts in the 1st round (1st overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played with the Colts for 13 seasons up until 2010.

In 2012, Manning began his career with the Denver Broncos. During his time with the Broncos, he helped the team win the 2015 50th Superbowl against the Carolina Panthers.

That wasn't his first Superbowl win, however, in 2006 he won the 41st Superbowl playing for the Colts. During that game, he was named Superbowl MVP.

In his 266 career regular-season games, he finished with 186 wins. Of those games, 58 were with the Broncos, and he won 45.

He was named NFL MVP five times, in 2003, 2004, 2008, and 2013.

Manning is on the NFL Top 100 Players of All Time list with legendary quarterbacks like Washington Football Team's Sammy Baugh, the Green Bay Packers Brett Favre, and fellow Denver Bronco's John Elway.

