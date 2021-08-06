Crazy Hazy Colorado

News

Tonight: Rain showers have already exited the I-25 corridor, leaving us with mostly clear skies with a side of light haze. Low temperatures down to 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 61 in Pueblo.

Saturday: A "smoke front" will enter the state overnight and push across the I-25 corridor by approximately 6am. Large wildfires across the west coast combined with strong westerly winds aloft will transport dense smoke to the region. Expect air qualities to drop significantly by late morning so if you are more sensitive to wildfire smoke, best to stay indoors. High temperatures to 88 degrees in Colorado Springs and 95 in Pueblo. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the eastern plains and into Kansas.

Extended: The haze should clear out a bit by Sunday, but light to moderate smoke still possible. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures warming through into next week. Back into the low to mid 90s in Colorado Springs.

