Colorado Springs Police: three suspects assault victim then steal truck

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for suspects accused of assaulting a man then stealing his vehicle.

At 12:08 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a business parking lot in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue on reports of a carjacking.

According to police, the victim was approached by three men in the parking lot who proceeded to assault him. After the attack, one of the suspects entered the victim's truck and fled the scene.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Steckler at (719)-444-3140.