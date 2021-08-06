Colorado Champions: Paralympians use Pikes Peak International Raceway to train for Tokyo

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics start to wind down, Paralympians are getting ready for their chance at gold.

Paratriathletes from Olympic City, USA have been training at Pikes Peak International Raceway the last few weeks. It's a setting that's helping them get ready for the heat, and track in Tokyo.

"Each lap is roughly a mile and a half so we are getting in almost 6 miles per interval," says coach Derick Williamson.

For these athletes, that's just a warmup for the intense swim, bike, and run they'll complete in Tokyo. Coach Williamson believes this private track at PPIR is going to help his athletes be the best prepared because it allows them to experience an environment very similar to the stage they'll be on at the Paralympics.

"Having this in our backyard and these guys being open and receptive to us coming down and using it, it's a dream from a training perspective again because it is such a controlled environment and a great place to train," says Williamson. "The athletes can just focus on what they need to focus on that given day."

And the athletes are grateful for the track too. For some, it's hard to put into words how excited they are to compete after the year postponement.

"We have an incredible team and training here today and then going over to Tokyo and it's going to be awesome," says Paralympic bronze medalist and veteran Melissa Stockwell.

Kendall Gretsch is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist from the past Winter Games in ski events. Tokyo will be her summer debut.

"I'm so excited, I think the Summer Games are a lot bigger than the Winter Games and I'm excited to experience a really large event," says Gretsch.

Coach Williamson says it's a competitive group of athletes, ready to bring home some medals.

Next week the group will go to Hawaii where they'll get a bit ahead of the travel and time change. They'll train for a few days before it's off to Tokyo.

The Paralympics begin on August 24th.