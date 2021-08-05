Large structure fire shuts down part of Highway 115 in Florence

News

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of West Main Street in Florence shut down early Thursday morning while crews worked on a large structure fire.

According to the Florence Police Department, the 100 through 300 block of West Main St., also known as Highway 115, is expected to be closed until at least noon.



Drivers are asked to use W. 2nd St. or W. 3rd St. For semi-trucks, drivers should bypass the area by taking Highway 50.

This is a developing story. No word on what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.