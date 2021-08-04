Wallaby Joey gets curious at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's tiniest residents has started exploring the outside world.

The joey of Gidgee, a red-necked wallaby, has started making his first peeks out of the pouch.

According to the CMZoo, when wallabies are born, they are about the size of an almond and immediately climb into their mom's pouch. That's where joey's will spend roughly nine months.

Gidgee's joey was born in March, and at five months old, he's grown in size and so has his curiosity.

CMZoo says the next stage of development that keepers look for will be "peach fuzz," when the joey will begin growing hair at around six months.

Once wallabies have hair, they'll be better at controlling their body temperature and will no longer need their mother's pouch to keep warm.

