Colorado Springs Utilities demonstrating innovative water recycling technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities partnered with the Colorado School of the Mines and Carollo Engineers to create innovative technology that purifies recycled wastewater to drinking water levels.

The PureWater Colorado Mobile Demonstration is used to show a scaled model of the carbon-based direct potable reuse process.

The process takes highly treated water from a public water system's reclamation facility through an advanced purification to make it safe for drinking.

The project was funded by a Colorado Water Conservation Board Grant. The demonstration trailer was created by Mines engineering professors and students. The water source will soon be regulated for use throughout Colorado.

The mobile unit, housed at Colorado Springs Utilities’ J.D. Phillips Water Resource Recovery Facility, opens for public tours, including water samples, Aug. 5.

To learn more, sign up here.