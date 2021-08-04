Colorado Springs District 11 accepting applications for online academy

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs District 11 students will have the option to return to online learning exclusively this upcoming school year at their Spark Online Academy.

The Academy is now accepting applications for students kindergarten through 8th grade. As of Tuesday, the academy had received 250 applications.

Officials with the district said they plan on offering the program to high schoolers in the years to follow, but say it's important to have options for younger kids; considering those 12 and under aren’t old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

With those younger kids in mind, officials said they created classes at the Academy to include more hands-on work.

"We have a full day of learning planned for our students," said Julie Johnson, Principal of Spark Online Academy. " We included a lot of variety in there. They might have a small group of direct instruction with their teacher, then they go off-screen and do some hands-on activity. It's just about making sure students aren’t looking at their screen all day and actually do something with their learning."

Parents at home with multiple kids won't have to worry about different schedules through Spark Online Academy. Officials said they’ve timed out classes for all grade levels to have common breaks and lunchtimes to make it easier on families with siblings.

Students enrolled at Spark Online Academy will also be provided with new devices this upcoming school year.

Officials with District 11 are hoping an online option drives enrollment at the district. Officials say at several students disappeared from their school rosters over the course of the pandemic.

For more information on Spark Online Academy, and how to apply, click here.