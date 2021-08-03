Wells Fargo donates $15k help families access affordable housing in El Paso County

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity to help El Paso County families access affordable housing.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity was one of more than 220 Habitat organizations nation that was awarded grants to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.

"Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home," said Wells Fargo Bank Colorado Region Bank President Keith Lobis.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity said the funding will go towards building safe and stable homes, including a home for a family that immigrated from Myanmar, formerly Burma.

Seven years go, Lian and Zen, along with their firstborn daughter sought refuge from political unrest and better opportunities in the United States.

Currently, the family lives in a three-bedroom apartment with high rent and one bathroom. As the family partners with Habitat for Humanity, they look forward to expanding their living space, more privacy and a backyard.

"Habitat's mission statement includes bringing people together to build homes, community, and hope," says Kris Lewis with Pikes Peak Habitat

The grant is part of a $7.5 million donation Wells Fargo made to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds. The goal is to construct or repair more than 340 homes in more than 40 states through the initiative in 2021.

Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo's $1 billion philanthropic commitment to creating more housing affordability solutions by 2025.