Denver Public Schools requires masks for all students, teachers, and staff

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Public Schools is requiring masks for all students, staff, and teachers, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced all city employees and private-sector workers in high-risk settings are required to be fully vaccinated by September 30.

That requirement includes teachers, school staff, and all child care workers.

In combination with the city’s health order requiring vaccines for all school staff, this masking requirement provides a strong safeguard to help ensure a full year of in-person learning and support for our scholars. These strong health procedures will also help improve conditions, which would allow us to relax restrictions in our schools. But for now, we believe this mask requirement for all students and staff is the right thing to do for the health and safety of our community. Dr. Alex Marro

Superintendent Denver Public Schools

The following mask requirements are to be followed in the district:

Masks are required for all students, visitors, and staff while in DPS school and buildings, regardless of vaccination status

The mask requirement includes times when staff are meeting without students, regardless of vaccination status

Masks will not be required outside

According to DPS, each charter school will share its own mask guidance with charter students and families.

DPS says wearing masks will keep students younger than 12 safe, as they are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

The district encourages those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.

The vaccination requirement applies to all DPS employees, all charter school employees, contractors, and community members who volunteer in schools. The district says there will be exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

To read the full statement by DPS, click here.