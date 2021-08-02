Air Force Academy reopens to the public

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Monday morning, the Air Force Academy opened its gates to the public for the first time in 17 months.

According to officials, roughly one million people visit the Air Force Academy a year.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the United States Air Force Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Superintendent.

Inside the Air Force Academy Visitors Center, there are many exhibits, including the history of the Academy, what it’s like to be a cadet, and other special exhibits.

The Academy is currently working on an exhibit for the first graduating class of women, which was in 1980. The celebration was pushed back to 2021 because of COVID-19.

All the hiking trails are open, the overlook viewing the campus is open, and visitors are welcome to eat at the Arnold Hall food court.

The U.S. Air Force Academy chapel, which was once the most visited man-made attraction in Colorado, is undergoing restoration and is not currently open to the public. However, visitors can view several items from the chapel inside the visitors center.

There are still some COVID-19 restrictions at the Academy. Masks are still required inside buildings, regardless of vaccination status, and there are signs notifying visitors.

People are encouraged to social distance and wash hands as frequently as needed.

For more information, click here.




