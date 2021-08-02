27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival back at full scale after limited capacity in 2020
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Farmers and the city of Pueblo are gearing up for the 27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.
In 2020, the event was scaled down to only 175 people at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the festival is set to happen at full scale.
There will be live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and of course Pueblo chilies.
The HEAT is ON, COLORADO!!! 🔥🔥🔥— GreaterPuebloChamber (@PuebloChamber) August 2, 2021
🌶The Superior PUEBLO GREEN CHILE is ready to make its entrance!!
Time to Save the Date, Chile Aficionados!!
The 27th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is being scheduled at FULL SCALE!https://t.co/bCaGtjviuP pic.twitter.com/wCWB8HdtmX
The Chile Festival is happening September 24-26 in Historic Downtown Pueblo along Union Avenue.
