Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ellicott Highway

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in eastern El Paso County Friday night.

Colorado State Patrol went to Ellicott Highway near Colorado 94 just before midnight Friday.

Troopers said a 56-year-old motorcyclist was driving on Ellicott Highway when he ran a stop sign and hit a pickup truck heading east on Colorado 94.

The motorcyclist died at the crash site. The people in the pickup truck were not hurt.

CSP is investigating if alcohol and speed played a role in the crash.