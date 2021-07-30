Masks required at Fort Carson regardless of vaccination status

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective July 31, masks will be required while inside all Fort Carson facilities regardless of vaccination status.

Fort Carson reinstated the mask wear policy following the Deputy Secretary of Defense's Memorandum, "Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD Installations and Other Facilities," on July 28.

4ID and Fort Carson say this mask mandate is to protect unvaccinated personnel against the Delta variant.

Masks are required for:

All Service Members

Federal employees

Onsite contractor employees

Visitors

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccinated people should wear masks while indoor public places in counties that risk a high or substantial spread of the virus.

According to the CDC, El Paso County has a substantial risk of spreading the virus.

To read about Fort Carson's COVID-19 response, click here.