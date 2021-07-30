Skip to Content
Motorcycle crash slows southbound I-25 traffic near Mesa Ridge Parkway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southbound I-25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway was backed up Friday while law enforcement worked on a massive crash scene.

Colorado State Patrol says around 8:20 p.m. a motorcyclist was hit by a semi-truck.

According to CSP, they're unsure if the driver of the semi-truck was even aware of the crash. Witnesses told troopers it was possibly a Walmart semi-truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Troopers closed one lane of southbound I-25 at the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit in Fountain.

As of 9:45 p.m., CSP had not found the semi-truck.

Southbound I-25 is down to one lane as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story.

