Colorado Springs tow truck driver dies after being hit by vehicle along I-25

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KRDO) -- A tow truck driver from Colorado Springs died after being hit by a car Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol says 30-year-old David Meyer was recovering a vehicle on the left-hand shoulder in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Castle Pines at 9:08 p.m. That's when a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Pueblo, hit Meyer.

CSP confirmed Meyer died after being hit. The driver wasn't injured and stayed at the scene.

Meyer worked for Bears Towing. Friday, Bears Towing is holding a small get-together to remember Meyer at 7:30 p.m. at 7470 Southmoor Drive in Fountain.

Bears Towing said there will be a procession for Meyer Saturday.

According to CSP, speed, alcohol, or drugs are not considered factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Troopers did confirm Meyer had stepped into the left land of I-25 when he was hit.

Sergeant White said they're investigating if the driver Colorado's "Slow Down, Move Over" law.

"We have to look at if the tow vehicle had their lights activated and also the actions of the tow driver and driver that struck him," said White.

Under this law, Colorado drivers are required to move at least one lane away from an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or public service vehicle on the shoulder with its lights on.

The "slow down" portion of the law was added in September 2020. The law now requires drivers to slow down to a safe speed if they're not able to safely move over.