Tejon Eatery offers new dining experience in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Tejon Eatery opened its doors in Colorado Springs on Thursday, July 22. The food hall offers nine different eateries, two bars, and a motorcycle museum.

Geoff Weichelt, the operations manager for Tejon Eatery, says the idea started two years ago.

"When the public defenders moved out of this building, then it took about 18 months in development from start to finish. We partnered with Jim Weir and the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum to bring that, we brought executive chefs in, we brought bartenders down from Denver and other places to try and get the best food, the best drinks, the best atmosphere. Trying to go for that community feel, community tables, and just trying to be that heart of downtown," said Weichelt.

Of the nine restaurants, five of them are currently open. That includes Big City Deli, Crispy Chic, Taco Taco, Mac Out, and Sam's Ice Cream & Candy Shop.

"Right now we have opened our New York-style deli, our mac and cheese, chicken with wings, tenders, sandwiches. Tacos, authentic pastor tacos, street-style tacos a la carte, the Sam's counter which ice cream candy shop old school vibe that's open. Coming is barbecue, ramen, fresh twist juice bar, and roll it up which is lobster rolls, egg rolls, and spring rolls," said Weichelt.

The goal is to create a sense of community in Downtown Colorado Springs.

"COVID kind of brought that community feel back to downtown. People were trying to get out and support local businesses. Downtown is packed full of local businesses, and we really saw this community come together last year. We thought it was a good idea to give everyone that chance to socialize and be a part of this downtown," said Weichelt.

The Tejon Eatery is currently open from Wednesday to Saturday.

