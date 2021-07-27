Colorado Springs Police: citizens stop driver after hit-and-run with motorcycle

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

At 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to southbound Nevada Ave. under I-25. At the scene, officers determined a driver had hit a motorcyclist, then continued southbound on S. Nevada. Ave.

The 47-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for potential broken bones.

CSPD received another call that citizens had detained the suspected vehicle at S. Nevada Ave. and Motor City Way. Officers responded to that area.

At this time, CSPD says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.