Rehabilitation program for human trafficking survivors to open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first residential rehabilitation safe house for human trafficking survivors in Southern Colorado is set to open this fall in Colorado Springs.

Bakhita Mountain Home will be home for five women over the age of 18 who were freed from human trafficking. The two-year program, mirrored after the Thistle Farms program in Nashville, Tennessee, will help human trafficking survivors heal from the trauma they have endured and gain the necessary life skills to be productive members of the community.

The Colorado Springs residential home, owned by Penrose St. Francis Health Services, has undergone $190,000 in renovations. The home will provide each survivor their own bedroom, with a desk and sitting area. While it is an independent living community, there will be staff on-site during the day mentoring the women. The home will provide a safe, private place for survivors to get necessary therapy, cooking, and financial skills, and further their education.

The women will receive access to mental health treatment, health care specialists, employment resources, transportation, and more.

Bakhita Mountain Home is hosting its second annual walk for survivors on August 7. You can sign up for the walk here. The group is also accepting donations and volunteers to help with the program, for more information visit the Bakhita Mountain Home website.