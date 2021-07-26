Nearly $30k in concentrates stolen from Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly $30,000 worth of marijuana concentrate was stolen early Monday morning from a medical marijuana dispensary near the Mountain Shadows neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

Security camera footage just outside the dispensary, called Dabarado, shows that it took the suspects nearly 15 minutes to pry open the back door at about 4 a.m.

The suspects made two quick trips inside once they got that door open and stole around a thousand grams of concentrate. They fled in a hurry, dropping much of what they had stolen in the shop and just outside.

"It's really disheartening. I know, we're in tough times right now. I know a lot of people are struggling. I've dealt with it personally in my life where I live. I just don't think people need to go as far as they went today," Dabarado manager Marissa Fonseca said.

Marijuana dispensaries cannot get insurance either, meaning Dabarado will be out more than $27,000 with no way to reclaim that money unless the suspects are caught.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the scene and dusted for fingerprints, but the suspects are still on the run.

The owners of Dabarado are offering a reward if anyone from the public sees the security video and can provide information that leads to an arrest.