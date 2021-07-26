Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:08 PM
Published 7:21 PM

National gas prices fall, local gas prices remain unchanged

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nationwide, gas prices have fallen nearly 3 cents per gallon within the past week. However, Colorado Springs gas prices remain unchanged.

According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 246 gas stations across the city, prices average $3.50. That's 15.7 cents per gallon higher than in June and $1.08 higher than this time in 2020.

On the Western Slope, several counties have gas prices above $3.70. In Pitkin County, the average price per gallon is $4.72, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the national average is $3.15. Colorado has the sixth-highest gas prices in the country.

Officials say Colorado continues to trail behind the national average because of the cost to transport fuel.

Colorado Springs / Local News / State & Regional News / Travel / Video / VOSOTs
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content